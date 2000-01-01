12 countries / 6 months

15,000 kilometres / 5 charity projects

just with our tent and our backpacks.

Elpis and Dora crossed Africa from Cape Town to Cairo using only public transport and at the same time did remarkable charity work. Raising money online they managed to help in orphanages and dispensaries in South Africa, Tanzania, Ethiopia, to build a school in Kenya and eventually a water well in Sudan that gave access to safe drinking water to more than 1,200 people!

Capturing every moment of their journey, the outcome is just amazing..

African wildlife and national parks, tropical forests and savannah, palm trees and indigenous beaches, pyramids and camels, ancient tribes and traditional dances.

A documentary that even the most demanding traveller will love!